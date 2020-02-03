Neenah man hopes family trapped in coronavirus hot zone returns soon

A Neenah man is waiting to see if his family will be able to return to Wisconsin from China amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Sam Roth and his wife and two children, who are stuck in Wuhan, China amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak (Source: Sam Roth via CNN).

Sam Roth spoke with our ABC partner station WISN. CLICK HERE for the full report.

Roth's wife and two children have been stuck in Wuhan--the hot zone of the virus.

"They've been added to the manifest for the next evacuation flight," Roth told WISN.

Roth's family were in China for educational reasons and cultural connections, WISN reports.

Roth's wife and children will likely have to be quarantined upon their return to Wisconsin.