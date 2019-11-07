Neenah man gets five years for trying to meet teen for sex

A Neenah man has been sentenced to five years in prison for trying to meet who he believed to be an underage girl for sex.

On Nov. 5, Michael Vaughn, 28, appeared in Outagamie County Court for sentencing on a charge of Attempted 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child and Solicit Intimate Representation From a Minor.

A charge of Using a Computer to Facilitate a Child Sex Crime was dismissed but read into the record.

Judge Gregory B. Gill ordered Vaughn to serve five years in state prison and five years on extended supervision. He will have to register as a sex offender.

Vaughn's arrest was the result of an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. Fox Valley Metro Police say Vaughn made plans to meet a 15-year-old girl at an apartment in Kimberly for the purpose of having sex. In reality, Vaughn had been chatting with an undercover officer.

Vaughn pleaded no contest to two counts against him and was found guilty by the court.

"This case also demonstrates the importance of parental awareness and vigilance when it comes to being involved with your children and knowing what their online activities include," says Fox Valley Metro Police Chief Daniel Meister.

