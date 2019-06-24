Neenah man gets 15 years on federal drug, firearm charges

A 38-year-old Neenah man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for intending to deliver meth and possessing a firearm during a drug crime.

Tou W. Vang, who also goes by Meng Vang, was arrested after a traffic stop in Appleton on December 20.

According to federal prosecutors, police watched Vang try to hide a 9mm handgun in a snow pile, and he told them he was "high as a kite." He also admitted to officers they'd find "two pounds of marijuana in the van."

They found more than that. Porsecutors say there was about 100 grams of pure methamphetamine; $4,001 in cash; digital scales; and ammunition. A search of Vang's home found more drug paraphernalia, a ledger of drug distribution, and homemade firearm silencers.

U.S. District Judge William Griesbach said he found the homemade silencers especially concerning when he sentenced Vang on Friday. He sentenced Vang to 10 years on the drug possession charge and an additional 5 years on the weapon charge, followed by 5 years on supervised release after prison.