Neenah man bound over for trial in boat crash that killed sisters

A Neenah man charged in the boating crash death of two sisters has been bound over for trial in Winnebago County.

Brian Sullivan, 44, appeared in court May 23 for a preliminary hearing. The court bound him over for trial and scheduled an arraignment for June 19.

Sullivan is charged with two counts of Homicide by Use of Vehicle with Prohibited Alcohol Concentration.

Prosecutors say Sullivan was intoxicated when he was involved in a boating crash on Lake Winnebago on August 18, 2018.

Boats operated by Sullivan and Kim Laabs collided about 4,500 feet off Paynes Point at about 10:30 p.m.

Twenty-six-year-old Lauren Laabs and 20-year-old Cassie Laabs were thrown from their boat and drowned.

According to the criminal complaint, Sullivan said he had about four beers but stopped drinking four or five hours before the crash. A blood test showed a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.093, above the legal limit of 0.08.

Mr. Laabs tested with a 0.026 BAC, well below the legal limit.