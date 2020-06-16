Neenah man arrested for fourth OWI following crash

A Neenah man has been arrested for what authorities say is a fourth offense for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a trooper was called to the area of Oakridge Road and County Highway CB in Winnebago County shortly before 12:30 Tuesday.

When they arrived, they found a man, identified by authorities as Richard Van Haren, 70, has lost control of his moped while going through a roundabout at that locations.

While speaking with the man, authorities say the trooper smelled the odor of intoxicants.

Van Haren was then taken to a local hospital, and was later arrested following an investigation for suspicion of operating while intoxicated for the fourth time.