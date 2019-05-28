Neenah incident disturbs the peace

There was a lot of yelling on Meadow Lane in Neenah Tuesday night. Some of it with a loud speaker.

Neighbors called police at 7:15 to report a man yelling at a woman to get in the house or he'd push her in.

The man and woman were inside when police got there, and no one would answer the door. Police called the house. They used a loud speaker. They got no response.

Eventually police forced the door open. The woman came out. A short time later, the man did, too.

Neenah police said this was an isolated incident and the public was not in danger.