Neenah impresses pro anglers as host of Major League Fishing tournament

A competitive cast of anglers will battle all weekend long on Lake Winnebago in the 2019 Bass Pro Tour.

“The neat thing about the competition up here this week is the fact that 99 percent of these anglers have never been here before,” said Color Analyst Marty Stone. “This was as level a playing field as we had all year long on the Bass Pro Tour.”

“You got a lot of grass, you got a lot of rocks, you got small mouth and large mouth, good populations of both,” said Bass Pro competitor James Elam. “And they’re plentiful, it’s a lot of fun to catch them.”

The Major League Fishing Tournament didn’t just bring a lot of pro anglers like Elam to Neenah, but an entire production crew. The tournament live streams each day from right outside of Shattuck Middle School and encourages the public to attend live tapings of the postgame shows in the afternoon.

“I think it’s a really neat process,” said Colton Tiedt, a junior on Neenah High School’s fishing team. “Especially for them to come to a little town, Neenah.”

“You all of a sudden are seeing just super decked out, totally wrapped rigs of the pros that you see in magazines and on TV and on Major League Fishing driving by your house and it’s just really, really awesome,” said Chris Jones, Neenah High School’s fishing team coach.

As awesome as it is for the fans living in Neenah, people involved with the tournament say the feeling is mutual.

“Everyone’s been really warm and welcoming coming out to the results show, on the water, it’s just been awesome,” said Elam.

“You always hear about southern hospitality, you guys exceeded every type of hospitality we’ve ever had,” said Stone. “We had fans bringing us brownies, we had fans bringing us cheese. The only thing I’m leaving here not getting is Milwaukee Brewers tickets.”

Though the tournament ends Sunday, Neenah’s charm and unique lakes might reel Major League Fishing to come back again in the future.

“It’s in the north but it’s not one of our traditional stops,” said Stone. “Now we’ve added another check to the box of this is a place we want to come back to.”

Hundreds of thousands of people tune into the live stream of the tournament each day. Sunday’s winner will get a $100,000 prize.

