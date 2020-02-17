Neenah holds informational meeting on $114.9 referendum

For the second straight year voters in the Neenah Joint School District will see a referendum question on the ballot in April.

This one is asking for $114.9 million, about $15 million less than the one voters rejected last year.

Before a sizable crowd Monday night district officials met with people both for and against a proposed referendum highlighting several specific projects it would cover.

This includes on-going efforts to improve safety and security at each district building and the construction of a new high school.

Dr. Mary Pfeiffer, district superintendent said, "Once the new high school is built, what we would do is renovate this building, the current high school so it would become a 5-6 intermediate school and a 7-8 middle school, already really two buildings connected by a link so it's perfect."

As a result he district would turn Horace Mann Middle School into an elementary and close Shattuck Middle School, although right now there's no plan for what would happen with the building.

At the meeting people on both sides spoke out.

"They're getting cameras and safe and secure entrances which are great but they have the money to do that now they don't even need a referendum to do safe and secure entrances, they have the funds. So I think they just want to build a high school," said Tom Beck of Neenah, adding, "I'm going to recommend to vote no, go back to the table."

Amy Nasr of Neenah supports the referendum.

She said, "We don't need a new high school. We agree with that, but we do need to get rid of Shattuck. If you see Shattuck, you will know and I'm sure you can put some photos on there to show people it's a terrible school. It's grossly outdated."

Overall the cost of the referendum would be an extra $99 per year on a property valued at $100,000.

The previous referendum failed by about five hundred votes.

Pfeiffer added, "I would say this is a community driven solution. It's very different from the last one, right."

The district has three more informational meetings scheduled throughout March, leading up to an April 7th referendum vote.