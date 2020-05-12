Neenah Farmer's Market to open in June, efforts to be taken to protect public health

The 28th annual Farmer's Market in Neenah's Shattuck Park will start on June 13, however there will be a few changes put into place in order to protect community members from the coronavirus.

Event organizers say there will be one-way directional signs for navigating the market, as well as signs for social distancing, hand sanitizing stations, and a variety of additional safety guidelines for vendors and staff.

In addition, no dogs will be allowed at the market at this time, unless it is a service animal.

There will also not be craft vendors, music, activities or fitness events.

Officials add the market accepts Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food share benefits, and is also a WIC (Women, Infants, Children) market.

The market will be open from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. every Saturday until October 17.

Farmers Markets are considered an essential service, as they provide fresh, and local, foods to community members.

Earlier on Tuesday, organizers with the downtown Appleton market also announced changes to their event.