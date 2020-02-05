Neenah family stuck in China returns to U.S.

A Neenah man's family is back in the U.S. and in quarantine after leaving Wuhan, China, on a special evacuation plane.

As we first reported last week, they were there to visit family just before the virus outbreak.

Expressing a sense of relief, Sam Roth shared pictures with Action 2 News of his wife Daisy and two young daughters, who are now staying at a hotel on Travis Air Force Base in California as part of quarantine after arriving in the country on a flight from China.

"Once they boarded, it was a cargo plane that had been outfitted with seats and also some medical beds in the back that were kind of surrounded by plastic tarps," said Roth.

None of the passengers was told ahead of time of where they would be quarantined, but Roth says they're now doing well despite being tired.

He added, "From the pictures my wife sent me, it looks like any hotel you would find along the highway: a couple of beds, a bathroom, a little desk. They've also outfitted it with all the supplies that my wife would need to take care of children."

The quarantine is expected to last at least two weeks.

Roth says once they're given the okay to leave, he intends to fly to California to meet them so they can all fly back to Wisconsin together.

"A little part of me hopes that they're given all the precautionary measures to make sure that they're well, but also to make sure they're not bringing the disease into the community because I'm sure that not only I but they would feel guilty being a transmitter of this disease," he said.