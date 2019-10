The City of Neenah is changing its name.

Only for one week, though.

For the next week it will be known as "Whoville," the fictional town created by famous children's author, Dr. Seuss.

The name change is promoting the Neenah High School fall production of "Seussical the Musical." Four evening shows will be held Oct. 9 - Oct. 12, and an afternoon matinee on Sunday, Oct. 13.

