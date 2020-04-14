Neenah begins to plan for new school, after referendum passes

Big changes are coming to the Neenah Joint School District after voters pass a $114.9 million referendum which includes construction of a new high school.

While the outcome of the vote was delayed by almost a week, Neenah school administrators are expressing a sense of excitement over the passage of the district's first facilities referendum in more than 25 years.

This follows a previous attempt a year ago which was rejected by voters.

Dr. Mary Pfeiffer, district superintendent said, "To have a failed referendum one year ago and then to regroup, to receive community input, and then to bring forward a completely different question and to pass by almost 1400 votes, we are very excited in the Neenah community."

The new high school will be built on a 225 acre property in the Town of Neenah and the existing high school will be converted into a middle school for grades 7-8 and an intermediate school for grades 5-6.

This plan was crafted through a series of community meetings.

John Skyrms of Neenah said,"I think the number one thing is the school board worked very hard, diligently at soliciting input from the community and as a result got a much better referendum."

However, what's unclear is what will happen to Shattuck Middle School, which will close in a few years as part of the changes.

Pfeiffer added, "We have three years until 2023, that our students will still be going to Shattock and so we have time to work with our residents, to work with the city to determine, do they have a plan, what do our residents want to really create something special there."

The planning and design for a new high school could take up to 18 months.

The district hopes to break ground sometime in the summer of 2021.