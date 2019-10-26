Celebration of life held for man shot, killed during armed robbery at bar

Employees of Short Branch Saloon in Neenah are speaking out for the first time, after one of their consistent customers was shot and killed.

Kevin "Hollywood" Hein was killed during an armed robbery at Short Branch Saloon in October.

Nennah Police said an armed robber fired four or five shots, hitting Hein.

Employees said their friend is gone, but he's always with them in spirit.

Hein meant so much to them, the street where the bar is located was unofficially renamed to Hollywood Boulevard.

It was a full house at the bar on Saturday, but you'll notice, there's an empty spot where Hein use to sit.

“When they saw him walk into the door, in unison everybody would say Hollywood," Friend of Hein Mary Coenen said.

Since getting the grim news, Coenen said there's been a silence in the bar that even the music can't seem to break.

The heart wrenching reality is still fresh for family and friends.

“It’s upsetting to everybody to walk into the bar," Manager of Short Branch Saloon Polly Lund said. "It’s upsetting to know that that happened here in my home bar."

“Every time you come here you think of him, Friend Patty Davis said. "I mean hopefully it’ll be in a good way, but a tragic ending for him.”

Although a celebration of life was held in his honor, there's still so many questions because his murderer is still out there.

“We want this story to be told," Lund said. "We want that killer to be found. It was a tragedy that shouldn't have never happened here.”

And while those who knew him will never forget that day, they said they prefer to remember the kind of person he was every day he walked into the bar.

Proceeds from the event will be used towards putting a memorial bench for Hein outside the bar.