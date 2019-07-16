Neenah adjusts summer school, lunches due to heat

Because of the hot temperatures forecast later this week, the Neenah Joint School District is canceling elementary summer school classes on Thursday. With a 90-degree day and high humidity, temperatures are forecast to feel like 100 degrees.

Classes will still be held for middle and high school students.

And classes at all levels are still on Wednesday as scheduled.

Also Thursday, the free summer lunch program will only be held at the Neenah Public Library, not at any of the elementary school sites.