Neenah School District: New high school to be located in Fox Crossing

Neenah School District officials have announced the new high school will now be located in the Village of Fox Crossing, after annexing the 222-acre site from the Town of Neenah during a meeting Monday night.

Officials say the Village Board voted unanimously in its decision during a meeting on Monday.

District officials say the school will be built along Winchester Road, also known as County II, just west of I-41, across from Kimberly Clark.

According to the district, Fox Crossing will provide sewer and water services, as well as all types of first responding services.

Officials say the school district will be closing on the $3,340,920 purchase next Monday, and will sell its property at Irish Road and West American Drive in Fox Crossing.

The School District is expected to begin construction sometime next summer, with the school expected to open int eh fall of 2023, with planning and designing currently underway.

The new school is expected to keep the Neenah High School name, and the current high school will be changed into an intermediate school for students in 5th and 6th grades, and a middle school for 7th and 8th grade students.

Voters approved a $114.9 million referendum in April by a vote of 8,817 - 7456.