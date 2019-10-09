Neenah Republican Mike Rohrkaste retiring from legislature

State Rep. Mike Rohrkaste (R-Neenah) has announced his retirement from the State Assembly.

Rohrkaste says the 2019-2020 legislative session will be his last.

Rohrkaste is stepping down from the legislature to take the job of Executive Director of the Fox Valley Memory Project. It's an organization that helps people and families living with dementia.

Rohrkaste was elected to the Assembly in 2014. He worked on the Dementia Task Force and three of his dementia bills were signed into law.

“It has been one of my life’s great honors to serve in the state Assembly. I wish my friends and colleagues the best. Above all, though, it was the people of the 55th District that made my time as their representative so memorable. I look forward to continuing to give back in the years to come to the community that has given so much to my family and me," says Rohrkaste.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) praised Rohrkaste for his public service to the state.

“I would like to thank Mike for his dedication and service to the people of his Assembly district and all of Wisconsin. Mike has done great work for Assembly Republicans and led our efforts on numerous health care reforms and worker training initiatives. I especially want to thank him for chairing the Speaker’s Task Force on Alzheimer’s and Dementia that helped individuals battling those diseases as well as their families and communities. Mike was also a strong voice for workforce development on the Joint Finance Committee where he helped craft two state budgets," says Vos.

“I’m confident that Mike will continue to make a profound impact in his new position. I want to wish him and his wife Debbie the very best and hopefully, the new job will afford them more time to spend with their sons, Jakob and Erik.”

