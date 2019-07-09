Neenah Police warn of rental property scams on Craigslist

Neenah Police are warning about fake rental properties on Craigslist.

The department says it has received several fraud complaints involving rental postings on the online classifieds page.

Here's how it works:

A scammer takes photos from home sale listings and passes them off as their own rental properties. They'll send the victim a rental agreement through email. The victim is instructed to send a moneygram as a deposit for the property.

After that moneygram is sent, the scammer disappears and the victim has lost their money.

"The bad guys are using unsuspecting people whom they meet online, usually through dating sites/apps, to pick up the moneygram and then they are requested to send the money via Western Union or other method, oversees to someone," reads a statement from Neenah Police.

Never send money for a rental property to someone outside of your area.

Never agree to handle money for someone you met on a dating app.