Neenah Police respond to shooting

Neenah Police say two men are in custody after reports of shots fired Sunday morning.

Police responded the 900 block of Harrison Street Sunday, just after 6:00a.m.

Arriving officers found broken glass in a driveway and their investigation led them to a particular residence where two men were taken into custody. The police department is referring charges to the district attorney’s office for both men.

During the investigation, it was determined the shots were not fired at any other people and the shooting was not an act of violence against anyone.

Police were also able to determine the broken glass found on scene is likely not related to the shooting report. And authorities say the public is not in any danger.