Neenah Police investigate fatal shooting

Police are investigating a homicide on Neenah's north side.

At 2:19 a.m., Neenah Police were called to a shooting at 933 Adams Street.

Police found "one victim who had been shot and killed."

Police say there is no information on a possible suspect at this time. They have called it a homicide investigation. Numerous police cars are at the scene Monday morning. Crime scene tape has been placed around the home.

No names were released.

Neenah Police are at the scene. They are asking people to avoid the 900 block of Adams Street if possible.

If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477.