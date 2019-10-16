Neenah police piecing together description of Short Branch shooter

Neenah Police are piecing together more information about a suspect in the deadly robbery at the Short Branch Saloon early Monday morning.

Neenah Police

Investigators are looking for a white man who's tall -- 6'3" or taller -- who is bald or balding or has extremely short hair. He has an average build. You might see an injury to his head or face.

Police released surveillance video indicating the robber drove away in a dark colored, four-door car with silver hubcaps. He left going south on Harrison St.

Police identified the victim of the shooting as Kevin "Hollywood" Hein. He was set to turn 60 years old on Oct. 30.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim's family and all involved in this senseless tragedy," reads a statement from Neenah Police.

Earlier in the day, Neenah Police released video of who they believe to be a suspect in the fatal shooting.

The video was shot on a cell phone from inside Short Branch Saloon. The suspect is seen putting on sunglasses and a face mask.

CLICK HERE to view video of the suspect.

CLICK HERE to view video of the suspect vehicle.

Mayor Dean Kaufert hopes the videos provide investigators with additional tips.

"There's a lot of empathy for the victim because he was fairly well known. He was one of those guys that a lot of people knew because he kind of liked to socialize," said Kaufert, who also owns a bar in Neenah.

Kaufert personally knew Hein, who he says everyone refers to as "Hollywood."

"He was just one of those guys that from what I saw, he was always there to help someone and help the bartenders take out the bottles, empty bottles or the garbage and as I understand it, he, even that night, that's what he was doing, was helping," added Kaufert.

The Short Branch Saloon posted on its Facebook page that Hein "will be greatly missed by so many and will forever be remembered at the Short Branch as a hero."

As Action 2 News first alerted you Monday morning, police were called to the Short Branch Saloon on Harrison St. at about 12:15.

Police say an armed robber demanded money then fired off 4 or 5 shots, hitting Kevin Hein. First responders worked quickly but couldn't save Hein's life.

Olson says the search for the killer is ongoing and that the person should be considered armed and dangerous.