Neenah Parks and Recreation reopens registration for summer programs

Now that things are starting to reopen some municipalities are bringing back recreation programs. Neenah’s Parks and Recreation Department recently opened up its summer program registrations, but with some new guidelines.

It wasn't until this past week Neenah playgrounds opened up, much to the delight of many families and kids wanting to spend their time outside.

"They've been so sad, just really a downer for them, so this is awesome," said Linda Skinner, who brought her grandkids to Washington Park.

"It's so nice and I love the park," said six-year-old Aubrey Skinner.

Now the Parks and Recreation Department is reopening registration for its summer programs, too.

"We had to make a decision because we've got to let folks know we're either a go or not a go," said Parks and Rec Director Michael Kading.

Kading says they planned a phased-in approach to reopen facilities and programs that they feel is safe and responsible.

"For like our recreation programs we're limiting some numbers, we're spreading folks out in the parks,” said Kading. “We're going to be providing hand sanitizer, we're not going to be distributing snacks this summer."

Programs like Operation Recreation, camps, and some sports will fall under those new guidelines.

Kading says they plan to eventually open the pool and possibly swimming lessons as well, and will release more details on that next week.

He, and others like Linda, believe summer rec programs are hugely beneficial to kids.

"That's how they learn, and that's how they grow, and that's how they develop," said Kading.

"They need to be involved with sports, or the pool, whatever,” said Linda. “They can open up, it'd be great."

Kading understands some people may choose not to participate in programs this year.

“If you feel safe, if you’re feeling comfortable, we welcome you,” said Kading. “If you’re not, that’s okay, we look forward to seeing you next time.”

He does ask that those who do plan to participate to bear with them as they adjust to the new guidelines.

"Each municipality is different, so we're each taking our own responsible view of this so we just ask you to be patient, get out there and have some fun,” said Kading. “Be responsible, make good choices, and enjoy the summer."

The department shares its updates and information on its Facebook page: CLICK HERE for the link

To find out more about its summer programs: CLICK HERE

