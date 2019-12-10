Neenah-Menasha residents don't have to stand out in the cold to see Santa float

If you were outside in the bitter cold Tuesday night, hoping to catch the Santa Float in Neenah, you probably didn't have to wait long, thanks to a big change.

That's because recently Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue purchased a GPS tracker for the vehicle which leads the Santa Float thru city neighborhoods.

Firefighter Jaime Martinez said, "What we had been running into, with a problem in the past is that a lot of times people would be stuck outside waiting, especially on a cold day like today and they would be waiting on Santa and they'd go inside and this year, they're able to follow the maps we have on our website."

Each night the float goes out, people can follow the progress by clicking on a link, posted through the fire department's Facebook page.

That's exactly what Lori Menning and her daughter Emma did.

"It is very nippy and we're bundled up, but we're still cold and it's worth it to continue the tradition. What did you enjoy today? Seeing Santa. Seeing Santa was definitely worth the cold, so we will brave the cold for this," added Menning.

Plus firefighters say the online map makes it safer on cold nights, so no one is over exposed to the elements.

"You run into problems with frost bite and various other cold issues, but for the most part it helps alleviate some of those problems," Martinez said.

If you haven't seen the float yet it goes out every night through this Friday.

The department will post the route to it's social media pages, each day, and they only cancel if the temperature falls below zero or there's a major storm.

The Santa Float is funded through community donations. You can donate online through GoFundMe (CLICK HERE).

