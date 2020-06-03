Neenah, Menasha cancel 4th of July festivities; new fireworks display planned

Concerns about spreading the coronavirus canceled another large event in our area.

Neenah and Menasha mayors announced the cancellation of the Fox Valley's twin cities' Fourth of July celebration, CommunityFest.

That includes the Parade of Lights on July 3 and the festival activities on July 4 -- but the fireworks are still on, with some changes.

"CommunityFest is the largest event held in our cities with crowd capacity approaching 10,000 in parks. For us to move forward with an event that has such a large gathering of people just simply would not be safe nor responsible for the community," Neenah Mayor Dean Kaufert and Menasha Mayor Don Merkes wrote in a joint statement.

The mayors said some vendors and entertainers had told the CommunityFest Committee they wouldn't take part this year.

Mayor Kaufert announced Neenah's fireworks will still launch at dusk on July 4. instead of asking people to come to the lakefront, Spielbauer Fireworks is working with the Neenah-Menasha Fire Department and Neenah's Parks and Recreation to plan a high-altitude show over Little Lake Butte des Morts. There will be no ground displays.

Kaufert says it could be seen by 85% of the city "from the comfort of their own doorstep, driveway or backyard," or an open space like a parking lot or schoolyard where families can maintain safe, social distancing.

The fireworks will be launched from Arrowhead Park, but the 33-acre park and Trestle Trail will be roped off to visitors and the Main Street overpass will be closed to pedestrians.

