Neenah-Menasha Fire unveils new 9/11 tribute

Tomorrow marks the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. And now the Neenah-Menasha Fire Department has a new display to pay tribute to those who lost their lives.

A new, 10-foot high tribute to the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks is installed at the Neenah-Menasha Fire Department (WBAY photo)

It was shortly after 9/11, when community members delivered a signed poster to what was then, the Neenah Fire Department. The poster served as a reminder to never forget what happened on that dreadful day.

"That's been hanging in our stairwell for the last 17 years and if you look close, some of the signatures started fading, some of the pictures started fading," says firefighter Scott Harding. "And we wanted something a little more permanent."

So, the poster came down with the intent of replacing it with something else.

Harding says, "We knew we had to do something for the 343 firefighters at FDNY."

Working with local contacts and businesses, the Neenah-Menasha Fire Department came up with ten foot tall and five feet wide display. It represents the "never forget" mentality adopted after 9/11.

"It was simply about pride, pride in our department, pride in the communities we serve, pride in our profession, and pride for our country and that's hopefully what we reflect in our work here," adds Harding.

The work includes a metal cutout of the New York skyline, including the Twin Towers. It also represents the merger of the Neenah Fire Department and the one in Menasha, with old fire hoses from both departments incorporated as the stripes of the flag. And, of course lights, illuminating the display so it shines all of the time.

According to Harding, "It's a cool piece, it's a powerful piece, so it makes you stop and reflect a little bit."

Located inside Fire Station Number 32, the department says anyone in the community is welcome to come and visit the display.

