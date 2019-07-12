Neenah Joint School District considers buying 225 acres

The Neenah Joint School District might make a big investment in its future next week by purchasing one property and selling another.

The school board is looking at purchasing a property on the south side of Winchester Rd. and east of Clayton Ave. on the west side of Neenah.

“I feel like we have an opportunity here to gain about a 150-plus acres and maybe even make some money on it,” said Neenah Joint School District Communications Manager Jim Strick.

In fact, the property the school board might buy is 225 acres. In exchange for the $3.3 million purchase, Strick says the school would then sell its current 57-acre property in the Village of Fox Crossing.

“We’re hoping that the sale of the other property would actually exceed that. We’ve heard from Realtors that land [we have] is worth more than [the new property]. So again, it’s kind of a unique opportunity to pick up this many acres and actually make money on it,” said Strick.

Strick says they are looking to get community feedback on the district’s future after last year’s referendum to build a new middle school failed. Having a bigger piece of property would expand the options they can give.

“We need to do something,” said Strick. “Whether that’s building a new school, remodeling, those are all the options that are on the table and a land purchase just gives us a few more options for that.”

One community engagement meeting is being held Monday at 6 p.m. Spring Road Elementary. The board will meet the next day to decide whether or not the land should be purchased.

