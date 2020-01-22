Neenah High School student holds book signing for self-published novel

The Neenah School District celebrates the accomplishments of one high school student now a published author.

It was once just a dream for 15-year-old Natalie Frank.

"It still feels really unreal," said Frank, author of When Sea Becomes Cemetery.

The sophomore held a book signing for her self-published novel, When Sea Becomes Cemetery, on Wednesday afternoon.

The historical fiction focuses on the first enemy ship captured by the U.S. Navy in World War II: U-505.

"It's a really fascinating story about the men who captured it and about how they were captured," said Frank.

It started with a spark of inspiration.

"I figured that my first book would not be historical fiction," said Frank, "but I went to the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago, and they had U-505 there."

She worked on it for months and wrote just a few pages a day.

Last May, she realized what once felt like an "unattainable" dream of becoming a published author.

"I wish I could just take a mental picture of this, because it feels unreal. I didn't imagine all of the support I would get for this," said Frank.

Already 80 pages into her next book, she plans to build off of the momentum of her recent success.

"Yeah, I'm just writing more. I don't know if it will go anywhere, but I just hope it will," said Frank.

When Sea Becomes Cemetery is available to check out at the Neenah High School Library. Frank plans to get a copy on the shelves at the Neenah Public Library as well.

Interested readers can purchase Frank's novel on Amazon for $8.99.