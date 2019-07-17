Neenah, Appleton cancelling some summer school classes due to heat

Two local school districts are cancelling summer school classes due to the oppressive heat.

The Neenah Joint School District has canceled elementary summer school classes for Thursday, July 18. Classes will be held as normal for the middle school and high school students.

Free summer lunches will be offered at only the Neenah Public Library on Thursday. Hours are 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Lunch will not be served at any of the elementary school sites.

The Appleton Area School District has canceled elementary and middle school summer school classes on Friday, July 19.

The district is leaving it up to families as to whether they want to send their kids to class on Thursday.

The Walk to the Park program is canceled on Thursday.

Appleton's summer food programs are canceled on Friday.

High school credit recovery classes will be in session at East High School.

A heat advisory is in effect until Friday evening for several local counties. That means the heat and humidity will pose the risk of illness.CLICK HERE to read more about the advisory.

High temperatures will be in the 90s on Thursday and Friday. The heat index--or "feels like" temperatures--will be 103 to 110.

"This is dangerous heat, which can cause heat exhaustion or heat stroke for some folks," says StormCenter 2 Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon.

