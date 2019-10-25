Need increases at NWTC food pantry for college students

You've probably heard the stories about cash-strapped college students living on cups of noodles. It's true that students suffer from food insecurity.

Northeast Wisconsin Technical College has teamed up with Rise Against Hunger and the Green Bay Packers to put together 1,500 meals to send to people who are hungry here in Northeast Wisconsin and around the world.

The effort is part of Make a Difference Day. Volunteers are asked to donate a bag of food for Shared Harvest--the campus food pantry.

NWTC students are allowed to pick out one bag of food each week.

There's been in an increase in students using the pantry. NWTC says 360 students have used Shared Harvest this semester. That's more than all of last year.

"The pantry can provide some of the food. We try to do homeless friendly, I guess. We have the cups that are easily opened. Sometimes we don't think about the fact that they don't have a stove, they can't cook it. So we try to do something that's easily microwavable," says Gema Garcia, Student Support Specialist.

The public is also welcome to donate to the food pantry on campus. CLICK HERE to learn more about the food pantry.