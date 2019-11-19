UPDATE: Necedah woman to be charged with murder in significant other's death

According to court documents obtained by NewsChannel 7, Crystal Pharis, 27, is expected to be charged with first degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse, neglecting a child, and bail jumping after the death of her significant other.

The Juneau County Sheriff's Office said Jason Dailey, 26, was found dead at a home on W. 9th Street in Necedah on November 12. Court documents show deputies were called to that home to do a welfare check because on him because he had not been at work for two days, which was unusual.

When a deputy arrived, he spoke with Pharis who told them she didn't know where Dailey was. She reportedly said he left two days ago, leaving his wallet and both of his vehicles behind. The deputy left.

A short time later, that deputy returned. A man answered the door and let him inside. At that time, Pharis was unresponsive. When the deputy moved her, he found her child underneath. A bag of pills and medications were found next to them. Both Pharis and the child were taken to the hospital. The court documents show the child did not test positive for drugs.

While investigating, a detective found Dailey's body, covered in blankets, in the master bedroom of the home. He had significant injuries to his head. An autopsy done the next day on his body showed he died of blunt force trauma.

On that same day, detectives interviewed the man, who's not identified in court documents, who was at the home with Pharis on Nov. 12. He told them he, Dailey and Pharis were the only ones in the home from Nov. 8-12. He told detectives Pharis was moody and angry with violent tendencies. He said on Nov. 9, he saw Pharis physically assault Dailey, but Dailey didn't strike back. He also said Pharis was convinced Dailey was cheating on her and this was causing her to be 'angry and irrational.'

Online court records show Pharis is scheduled to be in court Tuesday, Nov. 19 for a bond hearing.

