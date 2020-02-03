Nearly $6 million in grants awarded to 225 nonprofits in Northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - More than 200 nonprofits and organizations have received a record-breaking amount of grants worth nearly $6 million to help end poverty in northeast Wisconsin.
According to U.S. Venture Open, which announced the grants Monday, the programs which received the funds are located in Green Bay, the Fox Valley area and Oshkosh.
The grants, which are funded by the annual U.S. Venture Open, are focused on programs which lower poverty by creating economic stability, increasing access to education, building family support and social connection and also improve health and fitness.
In addition, the grants were made possible through a match of $800,000 from the J.J. Keller Foundation, $250,000 from Oshkosh Corporation and $200,000 from both ThedaCare and the Thrivent Foundation.
Each region received the following amount:
Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region - $2,699,853
Greater Green Bay Community Foundation - $1,836,052
Oshkosh Area Community Foundation - $1,048,181
The following programs received grants:
Apricity Comprehensive Community Services - $8,000
First Time parent Support Initiative - $9,500
Wisconsin Veterans Village Navigator - $67,140
Individual Placement Support Services Program - $101,891
Traumatic Brain Injury Support Program - $76,237
Early Childhood Mental health Therapy and Consultation - $100,000
Strengthening Menasha from the Inside Out - $100,000
Outagamie County SAFE Project - $73,000
Ready to Read Menasha - $19,200
Senior to Senior Connections - $100,000
Great Futures 2020 - $100,000
Strengthening Families - $100,000
Coming Home to Healthcare - $60,020
Enhancing Educational Programming for 3-5 year Olds - $81,775
Youth Housing - $90,000
Triumph - $69,680
F.R.E.S.H. Project - $89,392
ServiceWorks for At-Risk Youth - $74,960
Neenah School-Based Mental Health - &62,000
Project RUSH Manager - $70,000
Expanding a Recovery Community - $15,000
Shawano Area Early Childhood Partnership - $63,218
Single Room Occupancy Program - $60,000
STAR Program - $100,000
Education Advocate - $56,333
Community Resource Center - $42,173
Almost Home Expansion - $22,711
Pillars Day Resource Center - $190,000
Spanish Resource Advocate - $118,995
Counseling for low Income Spanish Speakers - $295,920
Durable Medical Equipment Collaborative planning - $15,000
United Front for Social Change - $15,000
Emergency Shelter for Underage Homeless Youth - $15,000
Teen Farmers Market Program - Expansion Investigation and Planning - $20,054
Addressing Psychological Trauma in Schools - $15,000
Turbo Go Centers Planning Project - $15,000
Achieve Brown County - $83,000
Safe to Studey-Homeless Student Housing Partnership - $50,000
Be Great: Graduate School-Based Expansion - $50,000
Navigating Our Wealth - $50,000
Dynamic Measurement and Community Engagement to Actively Improve Health Equity in Brown County - $105,750
Community Resource Empowerment Program - $78,250
Pathway to Self-Sufficiency - $100,000
Youth Mental Health matters - $100,000
Improving Mental Health for Low-Income Older Adults and Adults with Disabilites - $77,882
Resiliency-Based Program for Youth (Algoma Wolf Den) - $45,500
Responding Together to Homelessness in Brown County - $125,000
Youth Mentoring Consolidation - $15,000
Mentor 2.0 - $110,000
Mentoring Program Expansion - $53,100
Healthy Families Waushara County - $19,484
Transitional Shelter for Oshkosh Community - $15,000
Fall Prevention for an Aging Community - $14,550
State of the Child Deeper Dive - $6,144
Early Childhood Programming Alliance - $53,531
Winnebago Catch-A-Ride - $43,000
Increasing Family Financial Stability During Baby's First 3 years - $30,000
Rise Up Staffing Capacity - $15,000
Rock the Block Oshkosh - $80,000
Grade 8 Mental Health Screening in Oshkosh Schools - $10,000
Recovery House for Men - $35,000
Vocational Learning at Apricity - $30,000
Rise Up Program - $100,000
Readers' Cafe Student Literacy Interventions - $50,000
Regional Community Suicide Prevention Coordinator - $79,500
JumpStart Auto Repair - $75,000
Titletown Winter Games - $32,924
POINT Regional Poverty Initiative - $500,069
Just Keep Livin Foundation - $400,000