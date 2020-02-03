Nearly $6 million in grants awarded to 225 nonprofits in Northeast Wisconsin

More than 200 nonprofits and organizations have received a record-breaking amount of grants worth nearly $6 million to help end poverty in northeast Wisconsin.

According to U.S. Venture Open, which announced the grants Monday, the programs which received the funds are located in Green Bay, the Fox Valley area and Oshkosh.

The grants, which are funded by the annual U.S. Venture Open, are focused on programs which lower poverty by creating economic stability, increasing access to education, building family support and social connection and also improve health and fitness.

In addition, the grants were made possible through a match of $800,000 from the J.J. Keller Foundation, $250,000 from Oshkosh Corporation and $200,000 from both ThedaCare and the Thrivent Foundation.

Each region received the following amount:

Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region - $2,699,853

Greater Green Bay Community Foundation - $1,836,052

Oshkosh Area Community Foundation - $1,048,181

The following programs received grants:

Apricity Comprehensive Community Services - $8,000

First Time parent Support Initiative - $9,500

Wisconsin Veterans Village Navigator - $67,140

Individual Placement Support Services Program - $101,891

Traumatic Brain Injury Support Program - $76,237

Early Childhood Mental health Therapy and Consultation - $100,000

Strengthening Menasha from the Inside Out - $100,000

Outagamie County SAFE Project - $73,000

Ready to Read Menasha - $19,200

Senior to Senior Connections - $100,000

Great Futures 2020 - $100,000

Strengthening Families - $100,000

Coming Home to Healthcare - $60,020

Enhancing Educational Programming for 3-5 year Olds - $81,775

Youth Housing - $90,000

Triumph - $69,680

F.R.E.S.H. Project - $89,392

ServiceWorks for At-Risk Youth - $74,960

Neenah School-Based Mental Health - &62,000

Project RUSH Manager - $70,000

Expanding a Recovery Community - $15,000

Shawano Area Early Childhood Partnership - $63,218

Single Room Occupancy Program - $60,000

STAR Program - $100,000

Education Advocate - $56,333

Community Resource Center - $42,173

Almost Home Expansion - $22,711

Pillars Day Resource Center - $190,000

Spanish Resource Advocate - $118,995

Counseling for low Income Spanish Speakers - $295,920

Durable Medical Equipment Collaborative planning - $15,000

United Front for Social Change - $15,000

Emergency Shelter for Underage Homeless Youth - $15,000

Teen Farmers Market Program - Expansion Investigation and Planning - $20,054

Addressing Psychological Trauma in Schools - $15,000

Turbo Go Centers Planning Project - $15,000

Achieve Brown County - $83,000

Safe to Studey-Homeless Student Housing Partnership - $50,000

Be Great: Graduate School-Based Expansion - $50,000

Navigating Our Wealth - $50,000

Dynamic Measurement and Community Engagement to Actively Improve Health Equity in Brown County - $105,750

Community Resource Empowerment Program - $78,250

Pathway to Self-Sufficiency - $100,000

Youth Mental Health matters - $100,000

Improving Mental Health for Low-Income Older Adults and Adults with Disabilites - $77,882

Resiliency-Based Program for Youth (Algoma Wolf Den) - $45,500

Responding Together to Homelessness in Brown County - $125,000

Youth Mentoring Consolidation - $15,000

Mentor 2.0 - $110,000

Mentoring Program Expansion - $53,100

Healthy Families Waushara County - $19,484

Transitional Shelter for Oshkosh Community - $15,000

Fall Prevention for an Aging Community - $14,550

State of the Child Deeper Dive - $6,144

Early Childhood Programming Alliance - $53,531

Winnebago Catch-A-Ride - $43,000

Increasing Family Financial Stability During Baby's First 3 years - $30,000

Rise Up Staffing Capacity - $15,000

Rock the Block Oshkosh - $80,000

Grade 8 Mental Health Screening in Oshkosh Schools - $10,000

Recovery House for Men - $35,000

Vocational Learning at Apricity - $30,000

Rise Up Program - $100,000

Readers' Cafe Student Literacy Interventions - $50,000

Regional Community Suicide Prevention Coordinator - $79,500

JumpStart Auto Repair - $75,000

Titletown Winter Games - $32,924

POINT Regional Poverty Initiative - $500,069

Just Keep Livin Foundation - $400,000