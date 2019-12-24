Nearly 400 good Samaritans donate to WWII veteran scammed out of $10,000

A 92-year-old Navy veteran who says he fell victim to a scam got some holiday love from more than 370 good Samaritans, who replaced the $10,000 he lost and then some.

Floyd Smith, 92, served in the Navy at the end of World War II. He and his wife will now go to the beach for their honeymoon, thanks to a donated two-night hotel stay. (Source: KFSN/CNN)

Floyd Smith, 92, lost a huge part of his retirement savings to Mark Gleizer, a man who’d done window work on his house shortly after his wife died.

Smith says Gleizer claimed he was in real financial trouble, so he loaned him about $10,000 that he never got back.

As Smith’s story spread, 374 people decided to make donations to him. The veteran opened a special present Monday: a check for $12,472.60.

"Isn't that amazing? So many good people in this world," Smith said.

The 92-year-old served in the Navy as World War II came to a close. He now plans to go back to the sea, or at least the beach, for a honeymoon with his new wife. A hotel in Cayucos, California, donated a two-night stay for the couple.

Smith will also receive a donation of brand-new hearing aids from Beltone. He will be fitted for the devices in January.

"I tell you what: God has his arm around my shoulders,” Smith said. “Smile, and the world smiles with you. Cry, and you cry alone.”

