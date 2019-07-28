Navarino community rallying behind Diemel family

It’s been one week since Nick and Justin Diemel were last heard from during a business trip in Missouri.

Photos: Lisa Diemel

While multiple agencies continue to look for the Shawano county brothers, now presumed dead by investigators, their community back home is rallying around their family.

From admission prices to concession stand sales the money is being donated to the Diemel Brothers Benefit Fund.

“We wanted to do something," Navarino Rangers Organization President Kevin Conrad said. "Everybody here wants to help. We’re very tight knit community and it’s a way we can help.”

“You see it on TV and you don’t ever feel like a small community like this is going to go through it," Cousin of Diemel brothers Barry Krull said.

Krull said the news has taken a toll on the family, but the community's support is helping them along the way.

“It’s nice to talk to everybody and its something to do rather than sit at home and ponder on this whole deal," Krull said.

Including a donation from the Rangers golfing event, the Navarino community raised about $7,000 during the baseball game Sunday.