Naval ships sound their horns for frontline workers

Last week, health care workers during this pandemic were saluted with a flyover by the Wisconsin National Guard.

This Friday, which is National Maritime Day, there will be a naval salute to health care workers, first responders and others on the front line of this health crisis.

At 12 p.m., retired, active and future naval vessels will blast their horns in a Master's Salute, which consists of three long blasts and two short ones.

The salute was coordinated by the Door County Maritime Museum, which approached other museums and historic ship associations.

The Door County Museum's restored tugboat John Purves will lead the noon salute for ships in Sturgeon Bay over VHF marine radio channels 16 and 71.

Other ships known to be participating:

Submarine USS Cobia at Manitowoc's Wisconsin Maritime Museum

at Manitowoc's Wisconsin Maritime Museum U.S. Coast Guard cutter Mobile Bay , in Sturgeon Bay

, in Sturgeon Bay U.S. Coast Guard's retired 41-foot UTB, in Sturgeon Bay

Sarter Marine Towing tugboat fleet, in Sturgeon Bay

USS St. Louis

littoral combat ship, awaiting commissioning at Marinette Marine Washington Island Ferry, at Washington Island

Battleship USS New Jersey at the Battleship New Jersey Museum & Memorial in Camden, New Jersey

at the Battleship New Jersey Museum & Memorial in Camden, New Jersey U.S. Coast Guard cutter Eagle in Baltimore, Maryland

in Baltimore, Maryland Bay Ship freighters in St. Louis

The Door County Maritime Museum expects more historical naval ships in North America to participate in the salute.

Local vessels are invited to participate in Sturgeon Bay's inner harbor between the Oregon Street and Michigan Street bridges. Follow U.S. Coast Guard regulations.