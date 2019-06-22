Natives Against Heroin Menominee takes stand against drugs

An advocacy group in Keshena is taking a stand against drugs.

Members of Natives Against Heroin or NAH are making it their mission to keep their community clean

"We know your names, we know who you are and we're done,” Founder of the Menominee chapter Lorraine Shooter said.

They are fighting to keep land their ancestors fought for clean.

"Our ancestors went through genocide, starvation, had their children taken away," said Shooter. "Our ancestors survived so that we could be here today."

Which is why they stand with signs protesting and begging for an end to what they say is poison to their people.

In addition to these protests, they've even knocked on doors of neighborhood homes that may be drug houses.

"We're not scared we just want to raise awareness that we don't want it in or community," Member Brenda Gauthier said.

They said they'll fight as long as it takes.

"We're here for the people and we're not going anywhere," said Shooter. "We're going to keep making signs. We're going to keep being involved in the community and we want our community to know that we're here to help you."