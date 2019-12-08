Native Americans protest Washington NFL team name

Game day in Packer Nation sounded a little different this Saturday as protesters lined the streets outside Lambeau Field.

Native Americans said they've had enough with Washington’s NFL team name

"I don't like it,” Protester Emily Winn said. “They don't even have red skin."

Protesters said they want the name changed.

"It makes me feel upset and kind of like why would that be their mascot’s name,” Protester Sullivan Munson said.

"It's seen as alright, when it's just so disrespectful,” Protester Isa Bellasiaz said.

So when then team came to Green Bay for Sunday football against the Packers, Native Americans wanted to make their voices heard.

"I was always raised in an environment that told me this was not right at all,” Bellasiaz said. “And to see it normalized at school, people just wearing jerseys, it hurts."

But one Washington fan said he is more focused on the game and not the team's mascot.

"We got rich tradition right here,” Washington Fan Gregg Archer said.

“You see all the Super Bowl wins we got."

Protesters said it's been a problem for over eighty years and they'll continue protesting until what they call a "racial slur" is changed.