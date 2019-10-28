Native American exhibit on display at Clintonville High School

You might remember a video we first showed you three weeks ago from Clintonville High School, showing non-native students doing a mock tribal dance which was met with outrage on social media.

Fallout from the video led the district to cancel homecoming events.

As a result, the district promised to address the issue by working with local tribes.

Over the past 14 years Native American author, educator, and artist Ritchie Plass has been collecting items as part of a display he hopes will draw attention to his own culture.

While some moments in history -- as well as today are good, some aren't.

"I call it the good, the bad, and the ugly of how our names and images have been used, and are still used, not only in education but in sports, marketing, history. So, you're going to see stuff in the exhibit from the 1800's to today," said Plass.

The exhibit, which is called "Bittersweet Winds" has traveled across the country, but right now it's at Clintonville High School as one of several events the school is holding in the aftermath of this video which disrupted the school's homecoming.

Superintendent David Dyb said,"I think a part of learning is exposure. So, expose them to things that maybe perhaps in the past they didn't really pay much attention to, and flew under the radar. This certainly coming out of this is a chance for them to reflect on what they see and that's probably the best part of the learning experience they could have."

On Tuesday Dyb says every class in the school will rotate through this display to check it out.

It's a chance to ask questions and possibly clear up some misunderstandings.

The exhibit is also open to the public at night from 4:30 to 6:30pm.

Plass added,"It's very important to educate people onto why certain things are very important to us, why they're a part of our lifestyle, why they're a part of our culture, and our heritage and so the exhibit brings that out visually."