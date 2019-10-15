National data: Hope remains key factor in finding missing children

“What is important is to keep hope alive and keep searching. Jayme was one of dozens missing and they are still missing,” said Robert Lowery, Vice-President of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

A renewed call for hope in missing children cases throughout the nation as Barron County marks the one-year anniversary of Jayme Closs’s abduction Tuesday.

Jayme Closs, Elizabeth Smart and the Cleveland kidnapping victims Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus and Michelle Knight are names most of us have heard before, as all of them escaped their kidnappers after days, months or even years of captivity.

Those who work with missing children cases across the country say statistics show escapes happen more often than we may realize.

The most recent data available through the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Crime Information Center, shows that as of December 31, 2018, the center has more than 85,000 active missing person reports. That same data shows 34.8 percent of those reports involve juveniles under the age of 18.

“We see every one of them come across our desk,” said Lowery.

At a press conference in Barron County, Lowery said hope is what keeps the center moving forward.

“It’s success stories like Closs that motivates us every day,” said Lowery.

Closs’s kidnapping and escape after being held captive for almost 3 months prompted Lowery to look at some data.

“We began to wonder how often this happens and we are astounded by results,” said Lowery. “We looked at a 5 year period. In that time, 5,000 were recovered after being missing 6 months, and of those 444 of them were missing more than 5 years.”

While Brown County Sheriff Todd Delain, a graduate of the NCMEC training at its national headquarters, knows timing and training matters when it comes to a missing person’s case, he also knows how valuable hope is too.

“If a family member or law enforcement would lose hope, it could be detrimental to missing person out there,” said Sheriff Delain. “Maybe that picture is something that triggers something or often times it might be where that victims sees an image of themselves and realize they are still looking for me so I am going to make my move given the opportunity.”

“It does demonstrate we should never stop looking for kids,” said Lowery.

