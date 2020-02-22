National Wildlife Day celebrated Saturday, 2020 marks 15th anniversary

A day created to bring awareness of endangered animals nationally and across the globe is celebrating its 15th anniversary in 2020.

National Wildlife Day was founded in 2005 by Colleen Paige, an animal behaviorist and philanthropist, according to its Irwin would've turned 58 this year. The site also states the day will be celebrated on two dates to increase the effort of bringing awareness of dangers faced by wild animals around the world. Officials with National Wildlife Day also want the public to acknowledge zoos and wildlife sanctuaries for educating community members about conservation, as well as preserving wildlife.