National Weather Service says 4 tornadoes touched down in our area

The July 20th storms caused widespread damage all over Northeastern Wisconsin.

Two teams from the National Weather Service were out today determining how many tornadoes touched down. The preliminary local storm report states that there were three tornadoes in Outagamie County, and one in Waupaca.

The first tornado touched down at 11:05 a.m. on the south side of New London. The tornado then crossed from Waupaca into Outagamie County while knocking down trees and snapping few power poles. There was partial damage to siding and roofs of homes.

Another tornado touched down in Stephensville at 11:18 a.m., east of Hortonville. Approximately 3-4 power lines snapped. A car port was destroyed, and 2 outbuildings were partially damaged. A camper overturned, trees snapped, and 2 houses lost their sidings.

Five minutes later a new tornado moved northeast of Greenville. There was a partial loss of a roof and siding of a home. Large tree limbs were broken as well as a power pole.

The last tornado touched down on the border of Brown and Outagamie County near Wrightstown at 11:36 a.m. A barn lost its metal roofing and the top of its silo.

The National Weather Service may declare additional tornadoes. We will keep you updated as we find out more information.

According to the National Weather Service's website, five other tornadoes touched down in Wisconsin this weekend. One in Trempealeau County, one in Jackson County, one on the Lincoln/Oneida County line, one in Oneida County and one in Marathon County.

