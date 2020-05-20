National Railroad Museum to reopen May 21

The National Railroad Museum in Ashwaubenon will reopen Thursday, May 21.

National Railroad Museum. (WBAY Photo)

The popular visitor spot has been closed for two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now that businesses and organizations are allowed to reopen in Wisconsin, the Railroad Museum plans to welcome visitors starting at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Museum CEO Jacqueline Frank says there are new safety protocols in place.

The museum will close indoor exhibits each day at 4 p.m. for extra cleaning.

Outdoor exhibits will close at 5 p.m.

Thirty-five guests will be allowed each hour.

The museum asks that people go to their website to schedule a visit ahead of time.

There will be hand sanitizing stations and signage for social distancing in the museum.

"This is a new experience for all of us at the museum, and we will continue to update our plans and look for ways to create a healthy environment," says Frank. "At the same time, I am sincerely looking forward to seeing you again. We understand that the community and human connections are important and we want to offer a safe place for those."

Through May 27, the museum is offering free admission to healthcare workers, police, firefighters, and employees for the city of Green Bay, Village of Ashwaubenon and Brown County. They just have to display a badge.

If you're not ready to visit the museum in person, you can go online for virtual store time and more.

