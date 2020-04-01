National Railroad Museum offers virtual programs during coronavirus outbreak

The National Railroad Museum is offering virtual activities for families staying home during the coronavirus outbreak.

National Railroad Museum. (WBAY Photo)

The museum's doors are closed under Wisconsin's Safer at Home order restricting non-essential business and travel. However, the museum is hosting free events online.

The museum is offering daily programs on its website and Facebook page.

There's a daily story time at 10 a.m. There are virtual STEM programs and tours of the museum.

It's been a big adjustment for National Railroad Museum staff.

"That has been extremely difficult. This time of year is really where we start to ramp up and bring money into the museum. We're a nonprofit. We are not supported by any government agency at all. All of our income comes from people visiting, from grants, from special events and we can't really do a lot that right now," says CEO Jacqueline Frank.

CLICK HERE to learn about the National Railroad Museum's virtual programs.

CLICK HERE to visit the National Railroad Museum on Facebook.