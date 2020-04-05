National Guard members to help with Wisconsin spring election, supplies being delivered

Members of the Wisconsin National Guard say they're working with the state Elections Commission to distribute cleaning supplies to polling stations, and also deploy troops to serve as poll workers due to worker shortages.

State lawmakers are split on whether to move forward with Tuesday's election as normal, or shift to an all-mail election to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Republican controlled legislature didn't act on Governor Evers' proposals to prevent in-person voting, and adjourned Saturday's special session after about 12 seconds.

Both Rep. Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna), and Rep. Gordon Hintz, (D-Oshkosh), appeared on UpFront Sunday, and discussed the matter.

"Unfortunately, when the governor requested an all-mail-in ballot, he hadn't checked with the elections commission to see if it was possible. The elections commission says they don't have the infrastructure to do that," said Rep. Steineke.

"We have an opportunity as a legislature, with certainty, to prevent this catastrophic event from happening, which is counter to everything we have been saying to everybody in the state about staying home, staying away from gatherings of people, and not transmitting the virus," added Rep. Hintz.

Last week, a federal judge granted six more days for absentee ballots to be returned and counted, and also ruled that results can't be released until all ballots are returned on April 13.

The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals declined to block those rulings, but Republicans say they plan to appeal those decisions all the way to the Supreme Court.