National Guard in Green Bay while black community leaders have hope for the future

Wisconsin National Guard is in Green Bay helping local law enforcement with curfew response. The goal is to keep the peace.

Still, local black community leaders say their presence might agitate some people who feel their voices haven't been heard.

Wisconsin National Guard wants the community to know it's here in a supportive role, “And ensuring public safety and also supporting their (law enforcement) efforts to ensure that people have the ability to peacefully demonstrate and exercise their First Amendment rights,” said Captain Joe Trovato, Wisconsin National Guard Spokesperson.

Captain Joe Trovato says it's also important for people to know that Guard members are people who live within our communities.

“We live and work in the same communities all across Wisconsin, we're neighbors, your neighbors, in the same communities, most of our troops are all from Wisconsin, and these are our communities too,” said Capt. Trovato. He said members will be in Green Bay for as long as local law enforcement need them.

Meanwhile, Action 2 News spoke to YWCA Green Bay CEO Renita Robinson. She thinks seeing the National Guard in the city can be triggering for some people, but having a space to talk about it is important.

“I think the more we can have conversations, the more we can connect resources, so that people have what they need so they can do the next thing in the best version of themselves possible, I think that we will continue to improve, to grow, to get healthy,” said Robinson.

Robinson said while there are those who are feeling sadness or even exhaustion, she believes Green Bay can come out of all the unrest, stronger.

“We will be facing forward, and we will be making sure that the voices of all of the community members of Green Bay are listened to, that they're heard, and that they bear fruit that is positive and the kind of life giving, that we know happens when people are honorable to each other, when when people believe that life matters, when people say you hurt and so I'm hurting,” said Robinson.

