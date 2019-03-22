Name revealed for new Fox Cities Champion Center

Community First Credit Union has obtained naming rights for the new Fox Cities Champion Center.

The facility, which remains under construction, will be called Community First Champion Center Fox Cities.

“Community First Champion Center Fox Cities will be one of the best indoor sports facilities in the Midwest and will be a destination for sports events that drive positive economic impact in the Fox Cities," says Pam Seidl, President of Fox Cities Sports Development and Executive Director of Fox Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Community First Champion Center Fox Cities, located at

2200 N. McCarthy Rd., will feature ice and hard court surfaces. The ice rink will be open all year. It will be able to seat up to 1,000 people. The facility will have four basketball courts which convert to eight volleyball courts.

"We couldn't be more pleased to partner with all of the municipalities, with the Convention and Visitors Bureau, with all of you to make this a reality," says Cathie Tierney of Community First Credit Union.

The Community First Champion Center Fox Cities is on target to open in fall of 2019.

In January, vandals caused extensive damage to the construction site. That delayed work, but the project is back on schedule.

"They're making a ton of progress. The weather has been awesome for construction," says Matt Ten Haken, Fox Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau. "We're really close to being where we want to be, so Miron Construction and the subcontractors have just been great partners."

The Fox Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau says a study it commissioned estimates the first year will bring in $8.9 million to the area.

"This is going to be a treasure for the community, not only for local athletes, but it's going to invite people from other areas to bring their competing teams here, in tournaments, on the weekends, and that just really enhances the vibrancy of our entire community," says Amanda Secor, Community First Credit Union.

The Champion Center will also make areas inside the arena available for naming rights.

"The field house, the seasonal arena, and the main rink, we'll be looking for partners for there as well," says Ten Haken.

Funding for the facility comes from room tax money collected from 10 Fox Valley municipalities.

