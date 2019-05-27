Name of civilian nurse killed in Vietnam War added to Omro Veterans Memorial

A new name added to the Omro Veterans Memorial honors the sacrifices of a woman who died during the Vietnam War.

The Town of Utica woman did not serve in the military but as a civilian nurse helping the injured and wounded Vietnamese people.

"We never forget," said Commander Gary Allen of American Legion Daugherty-Hamilton Post 234. "Our fallen comrades, the ones that gave their life defending our freedom, it's very important to us."

Hundreds gathered next to the Omro Veterans Memorial on Monday morning for the annual program to remember the sacrifices of local servicemen and women.

Memorial officials added a plaque with another name during the program to remember Gloria Redlin publicly.

After graduating from Omro High School, Redlin went to college to become a nurse. She joined the Lutheran World Relief Organization and traveled to Vietnam during the war as a civilian nurse.

On the night of October 14, 1970, the 34-year-old was riding her scooter back to the hospital where she worked when she was shot by Vietnamese soldiers. The bullets severed her spine, and she died from her injuries one week later in a Vietnam hospital.

"It's gratifying, because even though Gloria isn't a veteran she died serving our country. She died with our veterans in Vietnam, and she deserved to be in the memorial and be honored," said Rick Deiss, president of Omro Veterans Memorial, Inc.

It is an honor that is more than 10 years in the making.

"We first happened upon her name when we were designing the memorial. With all of the work that was happening between the designing and searching for names and trying to get everything verified and that, we just didn't have time to handle it and that," said Deiss. "Over time, she kind of got forgotten."

But her family kept her memory alive.

"It's very gratifying. Having been a service member, she earned her place inside of these walls," said Susan Koon, Redlin's second cousin.

The plaque faces the third panel in the memorial that lists the names of the 15 local service members killed in action.