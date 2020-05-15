Salon services begin opening in phases

It's been almost 3 months since Maria Mark has had customers in her chair.

"Agh it's exciting, but it's shocking," Nail Artist Maria Mark said.

She's a nail artist renting a room at The Art of Hair.

Maria's one of many who will begin working this weekend with precautions in place, now that Brown County's safer at home order is lifted.

"They'll have masks or if they don't bring one in I'll have one available for them," Mark said. "I do have a sneeze guard over my desk in between us."

Even though Maria can start doing hair this weekend, stylist at The Art of Hair are choosing to do hair on the 26th.

"Because not knowing this moving target was going to surprise us today, we want to take a couple of precautions," The Art of Hair Owner Mark Kwaterski said.

Kwaterski said in order to ensure the safety of clients and employees, He needs to meet with staff to go over new protocols first.

"Glad that we're going to be opening, but it's going to be a little bit of hurdles to jump through to make sure that everything runs smoothly and safely," said Kwaterski.

And as for Maria, she said she'll be following CDC guidelines when she's back in business Saturday morning.

"I don't think that you need to sit at home and fear, but also if you're not comfortable to come out then don't come out," said Mark.