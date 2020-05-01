NY schools official caught in local sex sting may be changing his plea

A former high-ranking New York schools official arrested in an undercover child-sex sting in Neenah may be changing his plea.

David Hay, of Brooklyn, New York, is charged in federal court with Child Enticement and Possession of Child Pornography.

Online court records show Hay's jury trial on May 18 was removed from the court's calendar and a new hearing -- recorded as a "status conference or possible change of plea hearing" -- is scheduled for June 26 at the Green Bay federal courthouse.

Federal prosecutors claim he had sexually explicit conversations on a dating app with a Neenah police investigator who Hay believed was a 14-year-old boy named Colton.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Hay discussed "making plans to meet up with the minor to engage in sexual activity" and reserved a whirlpool suite at a Fox Valley hotel.

Hay was arrested at General Mitchell airport in Milwaukee on Dec. 29.

His attorney said the meeting never took place.

Hay was deputy chief of staff to New York's school chancellor at the time. The New York Department of Education told the New York Times that Hay was fired after the arrest.

Hay was principal of Tomah High School in Wisconsin from 2011 to 2014. Investigators searched Hay's phone after his arrest and say they found sexually explicit photos of a former Tomah high school student.

Investigators contacted the former student, who confirmed he was under 18 when the photos were taken. He said he never had inappropriate contact with Hay when he was underage but might have sent the photos to Hay when he was an adult.