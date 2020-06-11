NWTC resumes some classes with enhanced safety protocols

For the first time since the pandemic began, some students are back at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College taking summer classes.

Thursday we visited a welding class to see the safety protocols now in place to best ensure students and staff stay safe.

When it comes to learning certain skills, virtual learning can only take you so far.

"Welding is something that doesn't do real well online," says NWTC welding instructor John Schaefer.

But before Schaefer could open up his lab for summer classes this week, a number of safety protocols were put in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The first step is an online survey students must complete each day before arriving on campus.

"That's something that I check in the morning before class. Five simple questions. If they have a fever, cough, if they've been exposed to anybody, if that's the situation then they don't come to class, they've got a 72-hour hold," says Schaefer.

Once in class, it's all about social distancing and sanitizing.

"We're spraying the labs down before and after with a medical-grade chemical, so we have treatment between the labs. The students themselves in the booths, we have really good ventilation so in the booth we don't have an issue, but when they're out of the booth they have to have a face shield on covering their mouth or a mask," says Schaefer.

All students and staff at NWTC are required to have a face covering while on campus.

After four days in class, students say they know the drill and they're adjusting.

"Just wearing a mask, trying to stay six feet apart and try not to touch anybody, no shaking hands, nothing like that," says NWTC student Mark Suttner.

"It's been quite a change it has, with all the new safety guidelines and everything, but nothing major for me has changed," adds student Brayden Lom.

Schaefer says he's confident the safety measures won't impact learning in any way, except when it comes to his ability to learn names.

"As an instructor I like to see faces. That's how I get names. That's the biggest, hardest thing for me right now is, I have to tell you who you are by your eyeballs and haircut, so that's a unique situation," says Schaefer with a smile.

