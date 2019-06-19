NWTC president credits focus on students for lifetime achievement award

A prestigious award has been granted to the president of Northeast Wisconsin Technical College. Dr. Jeff Rafn was honored with a lifetime achievement award for helping students succeed.

"I have this very strong belief that every person needs some education after high school in order to get the kind of job that will help them sustain a family or do what they need," Rafn says.

Rafn has made it his mission to ensure every student who enrolls at NWTC leaves with a degree.

"That's probably the thing I'm the most proud about is our focus on all that student success," Rafn says.

Rafn has led the college for the past 22 years. Student struggles have inspired him to take action.

"We had one student say, she was talking to our foundation and she said, 'I would get to the end of the month and all I would have left would be crackers. So I would eat crackers.' And I thought, how can you go to school on crackers?"

NWTC started a food pantry. It's stocked by donations from employees.

Down the hall is a clothes closet for people who need to look their best for job interviews.

Rafn says while enrollment and staff sizes have grown, he's been careful to make sure no student or staff member is left out.

"I believe they can be successful, and the question we'll ask ourselves when a student does leave us is, what could we have done differently? Not what did the student do? How did the student screw up? The student wasn't ready for college," Rafn says. "The whole question is were we ready for them?"

During Rafn's tenure, he's taken pride in creating what he calls a culture of teamwork and transparency. He communicates through blogs and asks for student and staff input.

"The fact that there's a lot of support here for students who are going through difficult times, there's always support and you can always get help from there," says Kao Khang, NWTC student.

Students are not the only ones to take note. Rafn was awarded a lifetime achievement award by Vistage Worldwide. It's an international leadership organization.

NWTC is also one of a handful of universities recognized by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation as a leader in transformational change for student success.

"Getting this award is great, but you don't get that award unless you have the people behind you," Rafn says. "Not even behind you, with you."