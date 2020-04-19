NWTC offers free backyard garden course

"I just know how I feel when I'm around green, growing plants and I thought I could share that with the community," NWTC Instructor Valeries Dantoin said.

Dantoin is teaching a free online course.

"You might have a small backyard, but let's get out there and do something in it," Dantoin said. "Maybe you'll get your family out there helping you, that would be cool and everybody will be outside."

It's a step by step backyard gardening class open to the public.

"We start off with where to put your garden, we'll also talk about how big should your garden should be," said Dantoin. "We're going to do planting planting peas, planting tomatoes, some greens like lettuce and spinach and some kale."

When you sign up for the class you can access your lessons anytime each week.

Every Saturday Dantoin will meet participants online to discuss any questions they may have.

"It should take people about a half hour and then they go out in the yard and do the work," said Dantoin.

Dantoin believes this will help relieve stress centered around COVID-19.

"Studies show people lower their stress a lot when they're around green living plants and it takes your mind off of whatever is bugging you that day," said Dantoin.

Classes start April 22nd until May 20th.

Registration is open now.

"We put up a space for 400 people," said Dantoin. "We already have 75 people signed up."

CLICK HERE to register for the class.